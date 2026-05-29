Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 171 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ADM has returned about 39.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 7.4%. This shows that Archer Daniels Midland is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, ARKO Corp. (ARKO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 72.5%.

Over the past three months, ARKO Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ARKO Corp. falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Archer Daniels Midland and ARKO Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.