Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 173 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADM has gained about 24.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 4.3% on average. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.9%.

For ARKO Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 116.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.7% so far this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ARKO Corp., however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #183. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Archer Daniels Midland and ARKO Corp.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.