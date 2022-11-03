Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ADM has moved about 41.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 8.7%. As we can see, Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Conagra Brands (CAG). The stock has returned 5.2% year-to-date.

In Conagra Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.7% this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Conagra Brands belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #139. The industry has moved +1.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Archer Daniels Midland and Conagra Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

