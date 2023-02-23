Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging AnheuserBusch InBev (BUD) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 197 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BUD has returned 0% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This means that Anheuser-Busch Inbev is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Altria (MO). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Altria's current year EPS has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.6% so far this year, so BUD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Altria falls under the Tobacco industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.3%.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Altria could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.