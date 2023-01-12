Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging AnheuserBusch InBev (BUD) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is one of 198 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BUD has returned about 3.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Anheuser-Busch Inbev is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ingredion (INGR) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.4%.

The consensus estimate for Ingredion's current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anheuser-Busch Inbev belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.8% so far this year, so BUD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved +7.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Ingredion. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.