Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Albertsons Companies (ACI) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACI has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.3%. This means that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 58.5%.

For Vita Coco Company, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albertsons Companies, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.4% this year, meaning that ACI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vita Coco Company, Inc. falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Vita Coco Company, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

