Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ahold (ADRNY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ahold NV (ADRNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ahold NV is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADRNY has moved about 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. As we can see, Ahold NV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B). The stock has returned 36% year-to-date.

For Embotelladora Andina S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.2% this year, meaning that ADRNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Embotelladora Andina S.A. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has moved +5.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ahold NV and Embotelladora Andina S.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

