Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ahold (ADRNY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ahold NV (ADRNY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ahold NV is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ADRNY has moved about 28% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 7%. This shows that Ahold NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.2%.

The consensus estimate for Embotelladora Andina S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so ADRNY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Embotelladora Andina S.A. falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.

Ahold NV and Embotelladora Andina S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ahold NV (ADRNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.