Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ahold (ADRNY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ahold NV (ADRNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Ahold NV is one of 183 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADRNY has gained about 18.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This shows that Ahold NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 96.1%.

The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods' current year EPS has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ahold NV is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.1% so far this year, so ADRNY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lifeway Foods belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved -2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Ahold NV and Lifeway Foods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.