Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ahold (ADRNY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ahold NV (ADRNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ahold NV is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ADRNY has returned about 0.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 5.4%. This means that Ahold NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.3%.

The consensus estimate for Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.6% this year, meaning that ADRNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Ahold NV and Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ahold NV (ADRNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.