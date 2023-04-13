Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ahold (ADRNY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ahold NV (ADRNY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ahold NV is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ADRNY has moved about 22.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 1.5%. This means that Ahold NV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is General Mills (GIS). The stock has returned 3.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for General Mills' current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that ADRNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, General Mills belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 49-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved +0.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ahold NV and General Mills as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ahold NV (ADRNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.