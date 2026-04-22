Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Adecoagro (AGRO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adecoagro (AGRO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adecoagro is one of 173 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AGRO has returned 70.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.1%. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.4%.

In Laird Superfood, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 152.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.2% this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Laird Superfood, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved -4.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Adecoagro and Laird Superfood, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.