Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Adecoagro (AGRO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adecoagro (AGRO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecoagro is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 124.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AGRO has moved about 11% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Adecoagro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carlsberg AS (CABGY). The stock is up 4.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carlsberg AS' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adecoagro is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.2% so far this year, so AGRO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carlsberg AS, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #214. The industry has moved +5.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Adecoagro and Carlsberg AS. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.