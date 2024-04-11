Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Adecoagro (AGRO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adecoagro (AGRO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adecoagro is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AGRO has gained about 5.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. This shows that Adecoagro is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is B&G Foods (BGS). The stock is up 2.9% year-to-date.

For B&G Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adecoagro is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #236 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so AGRO is performing better in this area.

B&G Foods, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved +1.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Adecoagro and B&G Foods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

