Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Adecoagro (AGRO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adecoagro (AGRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adecoagro is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 48% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AGRO has moved about 36.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 3.2% on average. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY). The stock is up 30.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods PLC's current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21% this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Associated British Foods PLC belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 47-stock industry is currently ranked #101. The industry has moved -7.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adecoagro and Associated British Foods PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

