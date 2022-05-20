Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Adecoagro (AGRO) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adecoagro (AGRO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecoagro is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AGRO has returned about 33.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.1%. This shows that Adecoagro is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). The stock has returned 4% year-to-date.

In Pilgrim's Pride's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pilgrim's Pride, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved -5.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Adecoagro and Pilgrim's Pride as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

