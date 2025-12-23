Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging TAL Education Group (TAL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is TAL Education (TAL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TAL Education is one of 265 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TAL Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAL's full-year earnings has moved 52.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TAL has returned about 10.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TAL Education is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE). The stock has returned 21.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vince Holding Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2300%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, TAL Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that TAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vince Holding Corp. falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.9%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track TAL Education and Vince Holding Corp.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

