Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGHC's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SGHC has moved about 19.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3.8%. This means that Super Group (SGHC) Limited is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.2%.

In Wolverine World Wide's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Super Group (SGHC) Limited belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.9% this year, meaning that SGHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Wolverine World Wide belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -13.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Super Group (SGHC) Limited and Wolverine World Wide. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

