Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Stride (LRN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

K12 is one of 270 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 31.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LRN has returned about 71.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9%. This means that K12 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA). The stock is up 29.4% year-to-date.

In Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.1% so far this year, so LRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved +7.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on K12 and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series An as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.