Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Stride (LRN) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. K12 (LRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

K12 is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 31.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.2%. This means that K12 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Royal Caribbean (RCL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.3%.

For Royal Caribbean, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.8% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Royal Caribbean, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #140. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track K12 and Royal Caribbean. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

