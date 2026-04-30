Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sirius XM (SIRI) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sirius XM (SIRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sirius XM is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sirius XM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SIRI has moved about 33.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sirius XM is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO). The stock has returned 11.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sirius XM is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.4% so far this year, so SIRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -16.8% year to date.

Sirius XM and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.