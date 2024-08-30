Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SharkNinja, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SN's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SN has moved about 79.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.3%. As we can see, SharkNinja, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Traeger (COOK). The stock is up 37.7% year-to-date.

For Traeger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SharkNinja, Inc. is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.7% this year, meaning that SN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Traeger, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +19.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SharkNinja, Inc. and Traeger as they could maintain their solid performance.

