Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ASAI has moved about 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.4% on average. As we can see, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cimpress (CMPR) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.7%.

The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current year EPS has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3% this year, meaning that ASAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cimpress falls under the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved 0%.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Cimpress could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

