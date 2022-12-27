Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 464.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ASAI has moved about 63.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -35.7%. As we can see, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.2%.

In Activision Blizzard, Inc's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #234 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 33% so far this year, so ASAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Activision Blizzard, Inc belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #163. The industry has moved -7.8% year to date.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Activision Blizzard, Inc could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

