Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASAI has returned about 60.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 36.3%. This means that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bowlero Corp. (BOWL). The stock is up 61.4% year-to-date.

In Bowlero Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 34.6% so far this year, so ASAI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bowlero Corp. falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 31 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -38%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Bowlero Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.