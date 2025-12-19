Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Rush Street Interactive (RSI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 265 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSI's full-year earnings has moved 37.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RSI has gained about 45.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.7%. This means that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sony (SONY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.5%.

For Sony, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, so RSI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Sony falls under the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #35. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and Sony as they could maintain their solid performance.

