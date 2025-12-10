Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Roku (ROKU) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Roku (ROKU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Roku is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 266 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 182.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ROKU has returned 42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Roku is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC). The stock has returned 81.9% year-to-date.

In Super Group (SGHC) Limited's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Roku belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.7% so far this year, meaning that ROKU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Super Group (SGHC) Limited falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #178. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Roku and Super Group (SGHC) Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.

