Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Pool Corp. (POOL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Pool Corp. (POOL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pool Corp. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 261 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pool Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that POOL has returned about 14.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.5% on average. As we can see, Pool Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Revolve Group (RVLV) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.8%.

In Revolve Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Pool Corp. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.2% so far this year, so POOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Revolve Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Pool Corp. and Revolve Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

