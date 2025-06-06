Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging PLBY Group (PLBY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLBY Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLBY's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PLBY has returned about 7.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This means that PLBY Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA). The stock is up 6.6% year-to-date.

In Playa Hotels & Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, PLBY Group, Inc. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that PLBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Playa Hotels & Resorts falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLBY Group, Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts as they could maintain their solid performance.

