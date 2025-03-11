Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging PlayAGS (AGS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has PlayAGS (AGS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PlayAGS is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 268 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AGS has returned about 4.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.1% on average. This means that PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pearson (PSO). The stock has returned 2.9% year-to-date.

For Pearson, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.8% so far this year, so AGS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pearson, however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #167. The industry has moved -5.2% so far this year.

PlayAGS and Pearson could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pearson, PLC (PSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.