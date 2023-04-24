Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging PlayAGS (AGS) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PlayAGS is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 105.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AGS has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PlayAGS is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.2%.

In BJ's Wholesale Club's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.9% so far this year, so AGS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #223. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PlayAGS and BJ's Wholesale Club. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

