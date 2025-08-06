Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging PIGEON CORP (PGENY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has PIGEON CORP (PGENY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PIGEON CORP is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PIGEON CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGENY's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PGENY has returned about 39.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 5.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PIGEON CORP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Planet Fitness (PLNT). The stock has returned 10.5% year-to-date.

For Planet Fitness, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PIGEON CORP belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.2% so far this year, meaning that PGENY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Planet Fitness, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #195. The industry has moved +5.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PIGEON CORP and Planet Fitness. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

