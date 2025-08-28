Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Perdoceo Education (PRDO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Perdoceo Education is one of 253 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Perdoceo Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRDO's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PRDO has returned about 24.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Perdoceo Education is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI). The stock is up 58.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, so PRDO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #105. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.3%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Perdoceo Education and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

