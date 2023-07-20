Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Panasonic (PCRFY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Panasonic Corp. is one of 282 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Panasonic Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCRFY's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PCRFY has moved about 46.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 16.2% on average. As we can see, Panasonic Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Wynn Resorts (WYNN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.1%.

In Wynn Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 85.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Panasonic Corp. belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.3% so far this year, meaning that PCRFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wynn Resorts, however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +37.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Panasonic Corp. and Wynn Resorts as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

