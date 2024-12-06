Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging OneSpaWorld (OSW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. OneSpaWorld (OSW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

OneSpaWorld is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OneSpaWorld is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that OSW has returned about 42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 17.3% on average. This shows that OneSpaWorld is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Walt Disney (DIS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29%.

The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, OneSpaWorld belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.5% this year, meaning that OSW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Walt Disney falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on OneSpaWorld and Walt Disney as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

