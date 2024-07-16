Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Netflix (NFLX) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Netflix (NFLX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Netflix is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NFLX has moved about 34.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Netflix is outperforming its peers so far this year.

On Holding (ONON) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.4%.

In On Holding's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.3% so far this year, meaning that NFLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, On Holding belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #215. The industry has moved -8.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Netflix and On Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

