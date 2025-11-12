Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Naspers (NPSNY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Naspers Ltd. is one of 265 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Naspers Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NPSNY's full-year earnings has moved 20.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, NPSNY has gained about 63.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Naspers Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.3%.

The consensus estimate for Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 37.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Naspers Ltd. is a member of the Cable Television industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 31.2% so far this year, so NPSNY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.7%.

Naspers Ltd. and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

