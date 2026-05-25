Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Monarch Casino (MCRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monarch Casino is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MCRI has gained about 22.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Monarch Casino is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI). The stock has returned 39.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.3% this year, meaning that MCRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Monarch Casino and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.