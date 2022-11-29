Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Monarch Casino (MCRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monarch Casino is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MCRI has returned about 11.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -33.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Monarch Casino is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Perdoceo Education (PRDO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.9%.

The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education's current year EPS has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 35.8% this year, meaning that MCRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved -1.9% year to date.

Monarch Casino and Perdoceo Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.