Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Mohawk Industries (MHK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mohawk Industries (MHK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mohawk Industries is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 272 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mohawk Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHK's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MHK has moved about 54.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Mohawk Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Crocs (CROX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.4%.

The consensus estimate for Crocs' current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mohawk Industries is a member of the Textile - Home Furnishing industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.5% so far this year, meaning that MHK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Crocs falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mohawk Industries and Crocs as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

