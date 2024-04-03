Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment is one of 286 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSGE's full-year earnings has moved 13.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MSGE has moved about 24.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.1% on average. This means that Madison Square Garden Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49.9%.

In Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Madison Square Garden Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.6% so far this year, so MSGE is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.