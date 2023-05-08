Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LVMUY has returned 33.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 9.9%. This means that LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Marriott International (MAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.6%.

For Marriott International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.5% so far this year, so LVMUY is performing better in this area.

Marriott International, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Marriott International as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

