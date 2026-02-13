Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (LUXE) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (LUXE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUXE's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LUXE has returned about 20.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -5.2%. This shows that LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Marriott International (MAR) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.5%.

For Marriott International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3% this year, meaning that LUXE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Marriott International, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved +11.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR and Marriott International as they could maintain their solid performance.

