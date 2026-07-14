Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. is one of 259 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lionsgate Studios Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LION's full-year earnings has moved 210% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LION has gained about 45.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.9%. As we can see, Lionsgate Studios Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Newsmax (NMAX). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Newsmax's current year EPS has increased 63.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lionsgate Studios Corp. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.3% this year, meaning that LION is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Newsmax falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.4%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Lionsgate Studios Corp. and Newsmax. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.