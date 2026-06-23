Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Lifetime Brands (LCUT) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lifetime Brands is one of 246 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LCUT has moved about 107.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -10.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lifetime Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.2%.

The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lifetime Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so LCUT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #104. The industry has moved +2.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lifetime Brands and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.