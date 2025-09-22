Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONA's full-year earnings has moved 103.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FWONA has moved about 11.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11%. As we can see, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC). The stock is up 32.6% year-to-date.

For Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so FWONA is performing better in this area.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

