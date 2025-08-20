Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Monarch Casino (MCRI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28%.

In Monarch Casino's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is a member of the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.2% so far this year, meaning that FWONK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Monarch Casino falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and Monarch Casino as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

