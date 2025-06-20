Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 42.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This means that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.6%.

In Legacy Education Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.1% so far this year, meaning that FWONK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Legacy Education Inc. falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and Legacy Education Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

