Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Legacy Education Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 265 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Legacy Education Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGCY's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LGCY has moved about 19.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Legacy Education Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is H World Group (HTHT). The stock has returned 39.9% year-to-date.

For H World Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Legacy Education Inc. belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.7% so far this year, so LGCY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, H World Group belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #188. The industry has moved -4.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Legacy Education Inc. and H World Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

