Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Laureate Education (LAUR) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Laureate Education (LAUR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Laureate Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Laureate Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAUR's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LAUR has moved about 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -14.1%. This means that Laureate Education is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.2%.

For Sportradar Group AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Laureate Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that LAUR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sportradar Group AG, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #191. The industry has moved -6.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Laureate Education and Sportradar Group AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

